Mon October 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 30, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Security official martyred in Waziristan remote-controlled blast

Security official martyred in Waziristan remote-controlled blast

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: One security official was martyred while another injured in a remote-controlled blast occurred in Gargaray area here on Monday.

Sources said that the security forces personnel were on a routine patrol in the area when their vehicle was attacked by a remote-controlled blast. As a result, one security man was martyred while another injured.

The body and the injured were shifted to hospital.

Earlier, two terrorists, who attacked checkposts from across the Pak-Afghan border, were killed in a shootout with the Aman Lashkar (peace force) in Khyber Agency’s Zakha Khel area on Sunday.

Security sources said that the terrorists from across the border attacked checkposts of Aman lashkar.

In retaliatory fire, two of the terrorists were killed while others managed to flee.

The sources said that the terrorists used mortar shells and rocket launchers to attack the checkposts.

Pakistan has long accused Afghanistan of sheltering militants who conduct attacks inside its territory, a charge Afghanistan denies.

Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur are among Pakistan’s seven semi-autonomous tribal districts near the Afghan border.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Graft reference: NAB court orders bailable warrants for Dar, rejects exemption plea

Graft reference: NAB court orders bailable warrants for Dar, rejects exemption plea
Abbasi says no rift among national institutions

Abbasi says no rift among national institutions
Golden toilet and royal rooms: A curious case of Governor House Murree

Golden toilet and royal rooms: A curious case of Governor House Murree
Will soon return to Pakistan, says Nawaz after arriving in London

Will soon return to Pakistan, says Nawaz after arriving in London
Load More load more