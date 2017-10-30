Security official martyred in Waziristan remote-controlled blast

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: One security official was martyred while another injured in a remote-controlled blast occurred in Gargaray area here on Monday.

Sources said that the security forces personnel were on a routine patrol in the area when their vehicle was attacked by a remote-controlled blast. As a result, one security man was martyred while another injured.

The body and the injured were shifted to hospital.

Earlier, two terrorists, who attacked checkposts from across the Pak-Afghan border, were killed in a shootout with the Aman Lashkar (peace force) in Khyber Agency’s Zakha Khel area on Sunday.

Security sources said that the terrorists from across the border attacked checkposts of Aman lashkar.

In retaliatory fire, two of the terrorists were killed while others managed to flee.

The sources said that the terrorists used mortar shells and rocket launchers to attack the checkposts.

Pakistan has long accused Afghanistan of sheltering militants who conduct attacks inside its territory, a charge Afghanistan denies.

Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur are among Pakistan’s seven semi-autonomous tribal districts near the Afghan border.