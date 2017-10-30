Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner traveled unannounced to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON: US President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and other senior White House advisers had traveled to Saudi Arabia last week to discuss the Middle East peace.

CNN quoting a White House official reported that deputy national security adviser Dina Powell and Jason Greenblatt, special representative for international negotiations, joined Kushner on the trip.

The report says Kushner had traveled commercially. He left for the kingdom on Wednesday and returned home on Saturday evening.

US magazine Politico had first reported the trip, which was not announced to the public.

It is not clear who Kushner and the other officials met with during the trip to Saudi Arabia.

This trip is the latest effort by US officials to continue discussions with regional partners about a Middle East peace effort, a senior White House official said.

Kushner has also been in frequent talks with officials from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, the official said.

"While these regional talks will play an important role, the president reaffirms that peace between Israelis and Palestinians can only be negotiated directly between the two parties and that the United States will continue working closely with the parties to make progress toward that goal," the official said.

"No deal will be imposed on Israelis and Palestinians. We are committed to facilitating a deal that improves conditions for both parties."