Thailand’s year of mourning ends with a 5-day cremation ceremony

Hundreds of people came out on the streets of Thai capital to mourn the death of their former king Bhumibol as he was laid to rest in a ceremony involving his son and successor lighting a pyre.

The funeral was an elaborate five-day affair for King Bhumibol who held the reigns for 70 years.

The ceremony took place a year after the death of the long-standing monarch in October 2016.

Every Thai felt an emotional loss as they had great love for their king.

Mourners dressed up in black clothes to attend the funeral .

Thais poured in from all over the country to attend the cremation ceremony.

A budget of $90 million was allocated for this burial ceremony which was one of the most elaborate that the country has ever experienced.

The funeral also saw dignitaries and royal families from across the world including Britain’s Prince Andrews, US Defense Secretary James Mattis, Japan’s Prince Akishino and royalties from Belgium, Spain, Netherlands and Sweden.