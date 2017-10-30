Obama summoned to serve jury duty

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois: After the completion of two successful tenures in the United States, former president Barack Obama has now been summoned to serve jury duty in Illinois.

Entitled to receive a sum of $17.52 for each day he serves, Obama is scheduled to arrive at the Cook County in the coming month.

However, the appointment of Obama as a juror is yet to be confirmed.

If he does get chosen though, he will be walking in the footsteps of former president Bill Clinton who rendered duty as a juror, back in 2003.

"He made it crystal-clear to me through his representative that he would carry out his public duty as a citizen and resident of this community," Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans was quoted saying.

Other high-profile celebrities who have served as jurors in the past include Oprah Winfrey and former president George W. Bush, however, the latter who was summoned in 2015 could not get appointed.