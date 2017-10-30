Mon October 30, 2017
Web Desk
October 30, 2017

Sania too happy on Shoaib's 50

This is how Sania congratulates Malik, on being crowned ‘Man of the Series’

LAHORE: With the revival of international cricket in Pakistan after almost a decade, fans and spectators at the Gaddafi stadium witnessed history, on Sunday.

The sweeping victory of Pakistan in yesterday’s match against Sri Lanka concluded with cricketer Shoaib Malik taking home the prestigious title of ‘Man of the Series.’

With this, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza congratulated her husband in the most romantic and unique way possible.

Uploading a picture that showcased Malik riding a heavily-decorated bike, Sania tweeted: “Chalen phir is pe??

In a similar incident, Sania even expressed her emotions when Malik successfully made 50 runs against Sri Lanka.

Always there to support to each other on various occasions, Sania and Shoaib give away some serious couple goals to everyone in the world.

