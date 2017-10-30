Nothing will convince you to smile more like this mirror

Turkish designer Berk Ihan has designed a mirror that lets you see yourself only when you are smiling and not otherwise.

Priced at $2000 to 3000, the mirror was inspired after the designer paid a visit to cancer hospital in Turkey where he saw lots of faces without smiles and thought of creating a gadget that would encourage people to smile more.

According to researches, is it healthy and important for people to smile more but usually it doesn’t happen as people get caught up in a world full of chaos and anxiety-induced events.

This particular mirror comes with a camera that recognizes facial features of the person in view of it. The mirror looks like a tablet and only reveals its mirror when the person using it is smiling and not otherwise.

The mirror can be hanged or placed on a wall according to user choice.