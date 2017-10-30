First Baghdad-bound flight all set to take-off from KSA after 27 years

RIYADH: State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines is all set to inaugurate its first flight to Baghdad after a span of 27 years on Monday.

The airline, also called Saudi, will take off from Jeddah, hardly two weeks after Saudi budget carrier flynas introduced first commercial flight to Baghdad since 1990, earlier this month.

Flights between the two countries were suspended in 1990 after the tension in relations escalated to an impenetrable situation.

After the resumption of cordial ties between the Saudi Arabia and Iraq, the two countries’ rulers attended a meeting aimed at commencing strategic ties amongst each other.

"The resumption of flights is in line with growing ties between the two brotherly countries," the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Furthermore, private carrier flynas that boasts a 34-percent stake held by Saudi billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, also plans to expand its routes from Saudi airports to major cities across Iraq.