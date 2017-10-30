7000 years old mysterious stone 'gates' discovered in S Arabia

RIYADH: Archaeologists have discovered 400 mysterious stone structures on the edge of volcanoes that could be thousands of years old in a remote desert area in Saudi Arabia.

The stone structures- which were found using Google Earth - have been dubbed the 'gates' because they appear to look like field gates from above.

Remains of lava flows can be seen on top of some of the gates, suggesting that they are older than some of the lava flows.

The strange clusters 'appear to be the oldest man-made structures in the landscape', Dr Kennedy wrote.

The smallest gates are 43 feet (13 metres) in length while the longest are 1,699 feet (518 metres) long.

Many of the structures have multiple stone walls that form a rectangular design whereas others - called 'I' type gates - have one stone wall with piles of stones at the ends.

Built across ancient lava domes, some of these strange features are more than four times the length of a football pitch, and experts believe they may be up to 7,000 years old.

According to the expert the purpose and age of these structures, found in the Harrat Khaybar region in Saudia Arabia, remains unknown.

The gates are 'stone-built, the walls roughly made and low.