Will soon return to Pakistan, says Nawaz after arriving in London

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on late Sunday arrived in London from Jeddah to meet party leaders, including the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister there.

Talking to media after his arrival at Heathrow Airport, former prime minister said that he would soon return to Pakistan. Lauding the PCB's efforts, Nawaz welcomed International cricket revival in Pakistan. He strongly condemned the attack on 'THE NEWS' journalist Ahmed Noorani, and urged the probe into the incident.

Ousted prime minister further said that he was disqualified over Iqama not in Panama, adding that PSX has declined 10,000 to 12,000 Points since he was ousted. General election would be held in time, he added.

Nawaz, who was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and spend time with his mother, said that CPEC is progressing as planned. Law & order was improved in Karachi and other parts of the country during his government, he added.

While, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif have also arrived in London to meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to discuss various critical issues. Whereas, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and some other cabinet members are also likely to leave for London any time soon to attend the high level consultative meeting of PML-N.

Meanwhile, the prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said there was no rift among national institutions and he neither believed in conspiracy theories nor there was any room for those in the country.

He said both the political and military leadership is sitting together during the recent meeting with the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Islamabad and all of the country’s institutions are collectively playing their role for national development, he added.

Prime Minister Abbasi reiterated that there was no provision for technocrat government in the country’s constitution.

Earlier on Oct 26, the accountability court hearing corruption references against the Sharif family issued bailable warrants for former premier Nawaz Sharif in two references.

The references against the Sharif family pertain to the Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, their London properties and over dozen offshore companies owned by the family.

The hearing was then adjourned until November 3, with the last chance for the former premier to ensure his presence in court.