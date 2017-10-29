Sania too happy on Shoaib's 50

LAHORE: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was too pleased with the batting performance of his husband Shaoib Malik in Lahore T20I against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan, sent into bat, made 180-3 in their 20 overs in the third and final Twenty20 international.

#18 #51 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) October 29, 2017

Shoaib Malik was the top scorer with 51 while Umar Ami (45) and Babar Azam (34 not out) were the other contributors.

Sania is in Lahore to watch the last of the three match series.