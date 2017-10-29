Russian helicopter missing off Norway found

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OSLO: The wreckage of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter missing off Svalbard, Norway, since October 26 has been located, Norway’s rescue coordination center said on Sunday.
The wreckage was found offshore at a depth of 209 meters, it said.
Eight Russian men - five crew and three passengers - are assumed dead and the search for them will continue.
