British boxer Amir Khan arrives in Lahore to witness Pak-Sri Lanka match

LAHORE: British boxer Amir Khan on Sunday arrived in Pakistan to witness the 3rd T20 international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Lahore.

Speaking to media at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, he said “ I have come here to support Pakistan team, and to give the message that Pakistan is a safe country for sports”.

He said he was glad that international match is back in Pakistan. “ I want international players to come here to promote cricket because Pakistani youth love sports”.

The 31-year old boxer last fought a professional bout in May 2017 in which he was knocked out by Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez.

He underwent a surgery on his hand to overcome an injury which he was, reportedly, carrying for years.