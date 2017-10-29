UAE minister accepts Dubai Fitness Challenge

Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan recently accepted the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

In a video posted on the social media Sheikh Nahyan is seen undertaking a number of fitness regimes like cycling, skipping, running up the stairs, weight lifting and more.

According to a press release, thousands gathered at Kite Beach Dubai this weekend to participate in the Dubai Fitness Challenge second weekend carnival. Participants enjoyed over 1.5km of beach-dedicated sand and sea activities such as paddle boarding, kite surfing, kayaking, beach cricket, Ultimate Frisbee and Beach Bootcamp.