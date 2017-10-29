Sun October 29, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 29, 2017

UAE minister accepts Dubai Fitness Challenge

Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan recently accepted the Dubai Fitness Challenge. 

In a video posted on the social media Sheikh Nahyan is seen undertaking a number of fitness regimes like cycling, skipping, running up the stairs, weight lifting and more. 

According to a press release,  thousands gathered at Kite Beach Dubai this weekend to participate in the Dubai Fitness Challenge second weekend carnival. Participants enjoyed over 1.5km of beach-dedicated sand and sea activities such as paddle boarding, kite surfing, kayaking, beach cricket, Ultimate Frisbee and Beach Bootcamp. 

 

