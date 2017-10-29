Tennis tournament to he held to mark 70th anniversary of Pak-Turk ties

ISTANBUL: To celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Turkey, a two-day Friendship Tennis Tournament would be held on Oct 30 in Istanbul.

Shedding light on the Pak-Turk bilateral relations, Turkey's Ambassador to Islamabad Sadık Babür Girgin recalled that Turkey was one of the first countries to recognise Pakistan in 1947.

Girgin noted that relations between the people of two brotherly countries have a much longer history.

Citing history books, he said that the sub-continent Muslim rulers of the Ottoman Empire and the Pakistanis were related to each other even in the 15th century.

Before Pakistan came into being, the enthusiastic and spiritual support that the Muslims of the lower continents had extended to the Turkish nation in the last period of the Ottoman Empire and in the War of Independence is still remembered in Turkey.

Due to this fact, Girgin maintained, the diplomatic relations dating back to centuries between the two countries should not be limited only to 70 years.

To mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral relations, the Turkish ambassador said that various events in cooperation with the Embassy in Islamabad and consulates in Karachi and Lahore have been organised.