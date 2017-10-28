Sat October 28, 2017
National

AFP
October 29, 2017

Mild tremors felt in upper parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Mild level earthquake tremors were felt in upper parts of the country on Saturday including Islamabad, adjoining areas, and some parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir.

The 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck at 38 km depth while its epicenter was Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) reported.

Meanwhile, news channels reported that tremors jolted upper parts of the country including Dirbala, Mardan, Chitral, Lower Dir, Para Chinar, Swabi, Mansehra and Batgaram.

Reports of jolts in Bajaur Agency, Khyber Agency, Malakand Agency, North Waziristan, and Noshehra were also received.

