DG ISPR sends bouquet to Noorani, prays for his speedy recovery

ISLAMABAD: Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday sent a bouquet to Ahmed Noorani, senior reporter of ‘The News’ and expressed good wishes for him. He also prayed for his speedy recovery.

A representative of the military's media wing visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where Noorani is under treatment, and presented the injured journalist with a bouquet.

He also strongly condemned the attack on him by some unknown assailants on Friday.

Ahmed Noorani, who is a senior journalist associated with The News Investigation Cell, was severely wounded with with head injuries when unknown assailants attacked him with steel rods, knives and iron-fists in a brazen daylight.

World media highlighted the report about attack on Noorani and reported condemnation by various international journalists associations.