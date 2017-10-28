DG ISPR sends bouquet to Noorani, prays for his speedy recovery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday sent a bouquet to Ahmed Noorani, senior reporter of ‘The News’ and expressed good wishes for him. He also prayed for his speedy recovery.
A representative of the military's media wing visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where Noorani is under treatment, and presented the injured journalist with a bouquet.
He also strongly condemned the attack on him by some unknown assailants on Friday.
Ahmed Noorani, who is a senior journalist associated with The News Investigation Cell, was severely wounded with with head injuries when unknown assailants attacked him with steel rods, knives and iron-fists in a brazen daylight.
World media highlighted the report about attack on Noorani and reported condemnation by various international journalists associations.
