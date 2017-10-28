Imran Khan vows to lift 100 million Pakistanis out of poverty

MIANWALI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has said that one of the Sharif brothers had been ousted and the other would also meet the same fate soon.

Imran Khan was addressing massive rally in Mianwali, Imran Khan said he will hold the rich accountable and make them abide by law if elected to power.

He said that it is high time that Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif should stop fooling the nation.

"For how long will you continue fooling the nation Shahbaz Sharif," the PTI chairman said, adding that Shahbaz and his brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, have only fooled this nation.

Mianwali, as always, has never disappointed me. Today we had a massive crowd, full of passion. Thank you Mianwali. pic.twitter.com/YKAXkrrKEV — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 28, 2017

"Nawaz has laundered Rs 300 billion but his family continues to be arrogant, and fails to admit its crimes."

Khan praised the people of Mianwali and gave them credit for the election triumphs and success of PTI.

He said, “People of Mianwali never disappointed me. Young and elders of the city are the first to identify my struggle.”

Imran Khan vowed that PTI, if elected to power, would lift 100 million Pakistanis out of poverty in just 10 years.

Khan went on to say, China had brought more than 340 million out of poverty in 30 years due to their policies and if he is given the opportunity to rule Pakistan, he will lift 100 people out of poverty.

Imran Khan also promised reforms in FBR, NAB and police.