US President Trump teases Halloween trick-or-treaters

WASHINGTON: White House opened its doors to a number of media representatives’ children during a Pre-Halloween celebration party, on Friday.

US President Donald Trump not only met and spent time with these children but also had an interesting interaction with them, full of fun and jokes.

Passing around a box of candies, President Trump made it a point to comment ironically on the media.

"I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children," he remarked, evoking laughter. "How the media did this, I don't know," Trump said, as he asked the children to come around the resolute desk for a photograph.

These children, clad in various costumes of peculiar characters, enjoyed the Halloween party with full fervor.