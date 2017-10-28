Fifth annual fashion show brings joy to homeless women in New York

NEW YORK: While fashion shows are all the glitz and glam around most of the cities, fashion events for a cause are generally not a common sight to see.

However, a fashion show recently organized in New York – one of the most expensive cities to live in – donated all its funds to a shelter named Susan’s Place that cares for homeless women.

Bringing smiles to the faces of these women, the fashion show featured 16 models who participated with full zeal and zest.

“I am a little bit nervous, but I’ll be, I’ll get over it. I’ll be actually proud of myself for doing something that I’ve never done in my life before,” shared Maria Oquendo, a resident of Susan’s Place.

Being able to generate a whopping amount of $16,000, the money will be utilized for the health and welfare services rendered to the residents.

Homelessness is a grave issue that still stands in the twenty first century. The organizers hoped to eliminate the stigma around it which is the prime reason why they put up the show every year.