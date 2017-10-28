Sat October 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Fifth annual fashion show brings joy to homeless women in New York

NEW YORK: While fashion shows are all the glitz and glam around most of the cities, fashion events for a cause are generally not a common sight to see.

However, a fashion show recently organized in New York – one of the most expensive cities to live in – donated all its funds to a shelter named Susan’s Place that cares for homeless women.

Bringing smiles to the faces of these women, the fashion show featured 16 models who participated with full zeal and zest.

“I am a little bit nervous, but I’ll be, I’ll get over it. I’ll be actually proud of myself for doing something that I’ve never done in my life before,” shared Maria Oquendo, a resident of Susan’s Place.

Being able to generate a whopping amount of $16,000, the money will be utilized for the health and welfare services rendered to the residents.

Homelessness is a grave issue that still stands in the twenty first century. The organizers hoped to eliminate the stigma around it which is the prime reason why they put up the show every year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Car crashes into Maryland restaurant

Car crashes into Maryland restaurant
Nine sailors from UK nuclear submarine fired after failing drug test  

Nine sailors from UK nuclear submarine fired after failing drug test  
Israeli settlers injure Palestinian farmers 

Israeli settlers injure Palestinian farmers 
Myanmar govt to harvest fields abandoned by Rohingya

Myanmar govt to harvest fields abandoned by Rohingya
Load More load more