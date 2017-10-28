Pakistan, Sri Lanka set to play their first T20 match in Pakistan

LAHORE: The third and the last T20 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Sunday will be the 18th T20 being played between the two countries.

It will be the first ever T20 between the two countries which is taking place at the Pakistani soil at the Gadaffi stadium.

In the so far 17 T20 Games played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the green shirts have edge over the Lankan side by winning 12 and losing five games.

In 2007, Pakistan beat Lanka in South Africa, in 2008, Pakistan and Lanka played two matches in Canada, with Pak and Lanka winning one match each.

In 2009, both the teams played two matches in England, and each side won one match. In 2009-2015, both the teams played six matches at the Lankan soil, with Pakistan winning four and losing two.

In 2011-2017 both the sides played five T20 in UAE and Pakistan won four and lost one.

In 2016 both the sides played one match in Bangladesh with Pakistan emerging winner.

In the T20 World Cup , both the team played four matches with Pakistan winning in three games and losing one.