Sat October 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

APP
October 28, 2017

Share

Sri Lanka’s attack survivors bring top-level cricket back to Pakistan

Sri Lanka’s attack survivors bring top-level cricket back to Pakistan
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Pakistan, Sri Lanka set to play their first T20 match in Pakistan

Pakistan, Sri Lanka set to play their first T20 match in Pakistan

LAHORE: The third and the last T20 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Sunday will be the 18th T20 being played between the two countries.

It will be the first ever T20 between the two countries which is taking place at the Pakistani soil at the Gadaffi stadium.

In the so far 17 T20 Games played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the green shirts have edge over the Lankan side by winning 12 and losing five games.

In 2007, Pakistan beat Lanka in South Africa, in 2008, Pakistan and Lanka played two matches in Canada, with Pak and Lanka winning one match each.

In 2009, both the teams played two matches in England, and each side won one match. In 2009-2015, both the teams played six matches at the Lankan soil, with Pakistan winning four and losing two.

In 2011-2017 both the sides played five T20 in UAE and Pakistan won four and lost one.

In 2016 both the sides played one match in Bangladesh with Pakistan emerging winner.

In the T20 World Cup , both the team played four matches with Pakistan winning in three games and losing one.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Pakistan
    Sri Lanka
    T20
    Lahore
Advertisement

More From Sports

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Shadab Shines as Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in low-scoring thriller

Shadab Shines as Pakistan crush Sri Lanka in low-scoring thriller
Faheem Ashraf becomes first Pakistani to take hat-trick in T20Is

Faheem Ashraf becomes first Pakistani to take hat-trick in T20Is
Faheem takes hat-trick as Sri Lanka restricted to 124-9

Faheem takes hat-trick as Sri Lanka restricted to 124-9
Load More load more