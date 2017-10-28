Sat October 28, 2017
National

October 28, 2017

CPJ calls for action against attackers of Pakistani journalist Ahmad Noorani

ISLAMABAD: The Committee to Protect Journalists, an independent watchdog body, has called on Pakistani authorities to swiftly investigate and bring to justice perpetrators of attacks against a journalist and news organizations in the country this week.

Journalist, Ahmed Noorani was intercepted and attacked by unidentified assailants in Islamabad''s Zero Point area on Friday.

The attackers assaulted Noorani, who works for The News International, and his driver, Mumtaz, with knives near the Urdu University. 

These repeated brutal attacks show once again that nowhere is safe for journalists or news workers in Pakistan," CPJ Asia Programme Coordinator Steven Butler said in a statement issued late Friday.

"Pakistani authorities must assure that these attacks on press freedom come to a halt by swiftly finding and punishing those responsible," he said.

CPJ said it had documented the wide array of risks journalists in Balochistan face. Pakistan was eighth on CPJ''s 2016 Impunity Index.

