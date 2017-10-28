Sat October 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Car crashes into Maryland restaurant

Ten people were injured when a car crashed into a restaurant in Maryland.

The incident took place when the eatery was crowded during the lunch time.

A high speed car lost control and smashed into the walls of restaurant “Babes Boys Tavern @ The Top of the Hill” located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The driver, Vernelle Robinson said that her brakes went out and she lost control of the car ending up hitting the restaurant walls.

The injured were quickly shifted to the hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Car
    Crashed
    Injured
    Maryland
    Restaurant
    Ten
Advertisement

More From World

Fifth annual fashion show brings joy to homeless women in New York

Fifth annual fashion show brings joy to homeless women in New York
Nine sailors from UK nuclear submarine fired after failing drug test  

Nine sailors from UK nuclear submarine fired after failing drug test  
Israeli settlers injure Palestinian farmers 

Israeli settlers injure Palestinian farmers 
Myanmar govt to harvest fields abandoned by Rohingya

Myanmar govt to harvest fields abandoned by Rohingya
Load More load more