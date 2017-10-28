Car crashes into Maryland restaurant

Ten people were injured when a car crashed into a restaurant in Maryland.

The incident took place when the eatery was crowded during the lunch time.

A high speed car lost control and smashed into the walls of restaurant “Babes Boys Tavern @ The Top of the Hill” located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The driver, Vernelle Robinson said that her brakes went out and she lost control of the car ending up hitting the restaurant walls.

The injured were quickly shifted to the hospital.