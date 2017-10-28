Premature transfer of police official should only be made on solid grounds, says IG

KARACHI: A police official should only be transferred on solid reasons before the end of his term, suggests the Inspector General of Police, Sindh.

Briefing a Sindh cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah here on Saturday, A.D Khawaja, whose powers of transfers and postings were earlier withdrawn by the Sindh government in June, said that the IG should have the authority to transfer a police officer.

He said that the additional IG, DIG and SSP are posted for two years while posting of other officers are recommended for a year.

He said that only those police officers who qualify the Upper School Course and not more than 55 years old should be appointed the Station House Officers (SHO). A SHO should have the rank of an inspector or a sub-inspector, he added,

Later, the Services Secretary while giving a briefing to the cabinet meeting said that A D Khawaja had been appointed IG following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in 2016. Now, the Supreme Court had withdrawn the SOPs, therefore, the services of A D Khawaja should be handed over to the centre.