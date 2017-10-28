Iqbal says CPEC, Operation Raddd-ul-Fasaad launched for better economy, peace

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that the CPEC project and the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad had been launched for better economy and peace.

Speaking to media here, the minister denied there is any conflict among the institutions.

He said that a troika of failed people presents its conspiracy on TV shows every night from 9am to midnight.

A particular lobby, which wants an unconstitutional act, had been forming a narrative for their personal gains.

Talking about economy, Iqbal said that the debt to GDP ratio was balanced in the country.

Loans had been taken for production and not for enjoyment, he added.

Citing a World bank report, the interior minister said that the country's economy has hit a 10-year high.

We have restored an honour for a five-year-term in the country, Iqbal said, adding the democracy is stable and the next general elections would be held as per schedule.