Indian singer Sonu Nigam says will stand for national anthem of Pak out of respect

Indian singer Sonu Nigam is making news with his statements lately. Honoring the national anthem, Sonu Nigam emphasized that he would stand up for the national anthem of Pakistan and its people out of respect.

"If the national anthem of Pakistan is played and all Pakistanis are standing, I will also stand out of respect for that country and those people,” the singer said.

He added, “If it is played then we should stand up, there should be no ego in that. If I am a good and understanding person I will stand up for the national anthem of any country.”

Commenting on the recent decision by the Indian court that reviewed the term of not always standing while the national anthem is played in cinemas, the singer asserted that it should not be played in cinema halls and restaurants as they are not the place for it.

"There are some people who are saying the national anthem should be there (in cinema halls), some say it should not be there. The national anthem is a prestigious and sensitive thing and I think it should not be played in certain places-- in movie theatres or restaurants," he said.

Earlier this year, Sonu Nigam sparked rage by expressing his displeasure on being woken up my Azaan every morning, lambasting the use of loudspeakers in religious places.