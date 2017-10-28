Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Altaf

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday once again issued non-bailable arrest warrants for London-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder Altaf Hussain and other suspects in a case pertaining to his August 22 speech.

The ATC directed authorities to arrest the absconders and produce them before court by November 25.

Police informed the court that request for formation of a joint investigation team has been sent to the interior ministry and it will set up with receiving permission in this regard.

Altaf Hussain August 22 speech, in which he passed anti-Pakistan remarks and incited MQM workers to violence, led to an attack on a media houses.

The speech led to a crackdown against the party and its Nine-Zero headquarters was also seized by authorities.