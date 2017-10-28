Farooq Sattar says he has no links with Altaf

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar on Saturday denied having links with party founder Altaf Hussain.

Speaking to media, he said “we have nothing to do with MQM founder”, and other (MQM) leaders are with us”. He said most of the cases registered since August 22 last year has no grounds.

Commenting on the arrest of Hammad Siddiqui, an MQM worker accused of involvement in Baldia factory fire, he said action against the accused should be taken accordance with law.

He said several people were booked and then acquitted in a case related to the factory fire and If Hammad Siddiqui faces any allegations, action against him be initiated as per law.

He said the MQM-Pakistan was a “clean party’ that has no place for criminals while Paki Sar Zameen Party is a dry cleaning machine that produces arrested workers.

He claimed that over 800 workers of his party are languishing in jails without being provided facilities that are granted under jail manual.