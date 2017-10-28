Clever cockatoos knock crows off their perch

Crows have long been considered one of the bird world's top brains, demonstrating proficient tool use. But the Goffin's cockatoo could be about to knock the corvid off its perch.

Vienna-based scientists tested a number of hand-raised Goffin's. Just like crows, they could fashion tools to retrieve a food reward. But unlike with crows, such behaviour hasn't been documented in their natural habitat.

Crows use tools to build nests and probe for food. In effect, they may be genetically hardwired to use certain tools, whereas Goffin's cockatoos aren't. They must individually innovate and think up a solution when presented with a problem... such as carving a strip of cardboard to just the right length and width.

The study could help better understand cognitive evolution.

While debate over the brainiest bird is likely to continue, there's one species they've both outwitted. Human children, previous studies say, couldn't reliably solve similar problems until they were at least 8 years old.