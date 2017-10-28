“Zaira Wasim of Superstar fame will accept offers from Pakistan”

Seventeen-year-old Zaira Wasim, hailing from Indian-occupied Kashmir, who shot to fame after Dangal and Secret Superstar, states that if offered a role from Pakistan she would be willing to do it.

Zaira claims that she feels lucky to be blessed with so much popularity and acknowledgement at such a young age.

“I am very happy and consider myself lucky that I got a chance to work with such amazing people in movies that aren’t just entertaining but also delivering a message to the audience. “

Zaira’s first film Dangaal is the highest grossing Indian movie worldwide. She played the role of Geeta Phogat who is an Indian female wrestler who qualified for Olympics. For this role, Zaira also earned an award for best supporting actress in national awards.

In Secret Superstar, Zaira is seen wearing a full body veil and when asked if she would be willing to do that in real life, she said “Why not? Everybody should have the liberty to speak and wear according to their choice. This is a right that every man or woman should have.”

Zaira was jubilant to receive warm appreciation from Pakistan over her movie. She thanked her audience for their love and support and mentioned that if any offer comes her way from Pakistan, she would definitely consider it.