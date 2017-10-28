Korea nuclear weapon use would meet ´massive military response´: Mattis

SEOUL: US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis warned Saturday that North Korea would face a "massive military response" if Pyongyang ever used its nuclear weapons.

"Make no mistake - any attack on the United States or our allies will be defeated," he said at a press conference on his trip to Seoul.

"Any use of nuclear weapons by the North will be met with a massive military response, effective and overwhelming."