Sat October 28, 2017
World

AFP
October 28, 2017

Korea nuclear weapon use would meet ´massive military response´: Mattis

SEOUL: US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis warned Saturday that North Korea would face a "massive military response" if Pyongyang ever used its nuclear weapons. 

"Make no mistake - any attack on the United States or our allies will be defeated," he said at a press conference on his trip to Seoul.
"Any use of nuclear weapons by the North will be met with a massive military response, effective and overwhelming."

