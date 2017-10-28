Sat October 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
October 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Maryam says family wants her to run party matters

Maryam says family wants her to run party matters

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of the ousted prime minister, in her latest interview with a US newspaper, ruled out any differences within family, saying she loves her uncle Shehbaz Sharif more than her life.

Describing her abilities and skills to deal with certain circumstances, Maryam said that it was her grandfather who first acknowledged political potential and gave her important positions in the family’s operations, adding that her father, Nawaz Sharif, also appreciates her skills and abilities. she added that one of her most important skills is the capacity to convey advice and criticism to her father.

When asked whether she ever saw herself as a future prime minister, Mayam said, “People around me tell me I was meant for a certain role.” 

“I don’t know what tomorrow holds," she said. "I owes it to the people to whom I want to reach," she added.

While discussing her childhood memories she said that her childhood was filled with singing and playing the piano.

To a question about her and other family members' indictment in graft references, she said that the cases are politically motivated and nothing more than blatant political victimization and pressure tactics. “People remain undeterred, and support for the Pakistan Muslim League has further galvanized,” she added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Chinese national arrested for carrying $60,000 at Lahore airport

Chinese national arrested for carrying $60,000 at Lahore airport
Committee formed to probe attack on The News Journalist

Committee formed to probe attack on The News Journalist
CM Sindh discusses three proposals for Green Line BRT project

CM Sindh discusses three proposals for Green Line BRT project
Key suspect in Baldia factory fire Hammad Siddiqui arrested in Dubai

Key suspect in Baldia factory fire Hammad Siddiqui arrested in Dubai
Load More load more