Fri October 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
October 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

WhatsApp users can delete embarassing messages sent by mistake

WhatsApp users can delete embarassing messages sent by mistake

KARACHI: WhatsApp has finally added an application to its features that enables its users to delete those embarrassing messages you sent by mistake.

As per details, the feature will be available for Android, iOS and windows phone users.

The new feature will be called ‘Delete for everyone’ and will be available to use for both messages sent to group and individual chats.

The company says that all purged texts will be replaced with a ‘This message was deleted’ notice.

However, a user cannot avail the opportunity of correcting their error hours after sending the wrong message. One can only delete the messages for up to seven minutes after sending it. Once the time is over, the window closes. There is no way to erase messages for everyone after seven minutes passed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Facebook moves toward revealing political ad backers

Facebook moves toward revealing political ad backers
'Bloodhound' car kicks off bid to speed into record books

'Bloodhound' car kicks off bid to speed into record books
Solar car to recharge its batteries from sun's rays

Solar car to recharge its batteries from sun's rays
Signs of Alzheimer’s disease discovered in dolphins

Signs of Alzheimer’s disease discovered in dolphins
Load More load more