WhatsApp users can delete embarassing messages sent by mistake

KARACHI: WhatsApp has finally added an application to its features that enables its users to delete those embarrassing messages you sent by mistake.

As per details, the feature will be available for Android, iOS and windows phone users.

The new feature will be called ‘Delete for everyone’ and will be available to use for both messages sent to group and individual chats.

The company says that all purged texts will be replaced with a ‘This message was deleted’ notice.

However, a user cannot avail the opportunity of correcting their error hours after sending the wrong message. One can only delete the messages for up to seven minutes after sending it. Once the time is over, the window closes. There is no way to erase messages for everyone after seven minutes passed.