CM Sindh discusses three proposals for Green Line BRT project

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting of Green Line BRT project discussed three different options including at grade, underpass and elevated portion on M.A Jinnah road and finally directed the concerned departments to work out detailed plan and submit proposal within the next meeting to be held after 10 days.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Transport Syed Nasir Shah, Federal Secretary for Communication Siddique Memon, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, PD Green Line project Soaleh Farooqui, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Transport Saeed Awan, Secretary Local Government Ramzan Awan, Zubair Channa, consultant of the project and other concerned.

The chief minister was told that the federally-funded Green Line BRTS project has attained more than 65 percent physical progress.

Original scope of the project from Surjani to Guru Mandir (Phase 1-A) is nearing completion and will be finalized by the end of December 2017. The meeting was told that one of the key component of the Green Line BRTs is the construction of state of the art -- a highly automated dedicated bus depot at the Surjani Town area near Abdullah Chowrangi.

Karachi Infrastructure Development Company Limited (KIDCL), the company responsible for construction of the project has requested the Sindh Government to provide 12-acre land for establishment of a bus depot.

The chief minister was told that the Sindh government has allotted only four-acre land which is not enough for the depot.

The chief minister directed his principal secretary and secretary transport to work out the proposal and arrange extra eight acres land so that Bus dept could be established as per international standards.

The chief minister was told that the conceptual design of the extension of Green Line was developed after the approval of the extension from Guru Mandir to Municipal Park and further into CBD area.

The longitude profile from Guru Mandir towards Numaish will be underground.

According to the proposal the section after Numaish Intersection is proposed to be elevated through signalized intersection of the Day hospital and Garden Square up to Tibet Center which would be turned around with elevated turn facility at Municipal Park as U-turn and the last BRT station along Green line BRTs.

As per requirement of the Sindh a provision of extension of the BRTs at municipal Park would be developed for further extension.

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah concluding the meeting said that a through working may be made in consultation with experts on all the three options within next 10 days.