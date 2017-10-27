Fri October 27, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 27, 2017

Faheem Ashraf becomes first Pakistani to take hat-trick in T20Is

ABU DHABI: Medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf has become the first bowler from Pakistan to achieve a hat-trick in Twenty20 International cricket.

The 23-year-old bowler captured three wickets on the fourth, fifth and the sixth ball of his third over in the innings during the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

He dismissed Isuru Udana, Mahela Udawatte and Dasun Shanaka on successive balls to finish with three wickets for 16 runs in his only third T20 International.

He made his debut in this format against a World XI team at Lahore last month.

This was also the first hat-trick by a Pakistani bowler in all formats of the game in the last 15 years.

Faheem, who belongs to Kasur, is the sixth bowler in the history of T20 International cricket after Brett Lee of Australia, Jacob Oram and Tim Southee of New Zealand, and Thisara Perera and Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka.

