Fri October 27, 2017
Sports

October 27, 2017

Faheem takes hat-trick as Sri Lanka restricted to 124-9

ABU DHABI: Medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf has achieved a hat-trick as Sri Lanka were restricted to a mere 124 for nine in the second Twenty20 International here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday night.

Fast-medium bowler Hasan Ali, after a successful ODI series, maintained his consistency also in the T20 series as he took two wickets after a three-wicket haul in the first T20I on Thursday.

Faheem captured three wickets on the fourth, fifth and the sixth ball of his third over to become the first Pakistani, and the sixth bowler overall, in the format.

He finished with three for 16 runs.

Opener Danushka Gunathilaka smashed a 48-ball 51 with four boundaries and a six while Sadeera Samarawickrama made 32 as Sri Lanka lost their last eight wickets for just 18 runs.

Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0.

