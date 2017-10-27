Leonardo Da Vinci’s last original painting up for sale for $100 million

A rediscovered and probably the last, Leonardo Da Vinci painting is expected to bring big bucks on the its auction.

Depicting a half-length oil painting of Jesus Christ, Salvador Mundi, dates back to the 16th century. The picture is now on display in Christie’s Auction house in London.

The picture will be put on auction next month in New York. It is the only privately owned painting by Da Vinci. The picture dates back to around 1500 BC.

“There are only 15 or 16 surviving examples of these work in painting and so to have rediscovered such a painting and made available for sale is a rare thing to come across.” A senior specialist at Christie’s noted.

Salvador Mundi was designed around the same time as Mona Lisa’s painting as it happens to have used the same oil paints as are used in Mona Lisa’s painting.

The painting disappeared during the 18th century when the figure’s face was painted over with a beard and moustache.

The picture is now worth an estimated $ 85 million.