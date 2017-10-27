Delegation of MQM-P calls on Governor Sindh, Interior Minister

KARACHI: The federal government is pursuing the vision of uniform development all over the country.

This was stated by the Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal, here on Friday.

He was talking to a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The delegation called on Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, and Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal, at the Governor House here onFriday.

A Governor House statement said that MQM-P delegation consisted of Dr. Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Kamran Tesoori, Kanwar Naveed Jamil and Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar.

City's development projects, steps for further improvement in law and order, rehabilitation of infrastructure, solid waste management, conducive environment for investment in Karachi were among the matters that came up for discussions during the meeting.

Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that Karachi has a special significance in terms of the economy of the country.

He stated that the MQM-P is an important political party in Pakistan.

Governor Sindh said that federal government's development projects would help provide better facilities to the people of the metropolis.

He stated that Karachi package would help improve infrastructure in industrial areas of the city.

With the inclusion of the amount of the Karachi package, the amount of the federally-assisted development projects would increase to Rs.75 billion.

Dr. Farooq Sattar was of the view that there are a lot of problems and requested the federal government to pay attention towards these.

He thanked Governor Sindh and Interior Minister for invitation for the meeting.