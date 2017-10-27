Fri October 27, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 27, 2017

Honolulu sailors rescued after being stranded for five months in sea

Two mariners and their dogs were rescued by US navy on Thursday, after being lost in the sea for almost about five months.

The sailors named Appel and Tasha Fuiaba, both hailing from Honolulu lost their way in the Pacific Ocean, after their boat lost power as result of a storm that struck the coast.

They narrated their horrifying story dating back to May 30, when they left Haiti for Tahiti.

"It was very depressing and very hopeless, but it’s the only thing you can do, so you do what you can do,” Appel told reporters.

The duo reported to have issued distress phone calls two months after the start of their precarious journey, until finally a Taiwanese fishing boat discovered them on Tuesday. The boat's crew then got in contact with the U.S. Coast Guard at Guam.

