Fri October 27, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 27, 2017

Pakistan win toss, put Sri Lanka into bat in 2nd T20I

ABU DHABI: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Both teams have not made any change from the first T20I, which Pakistan won by seven wickets on Thursday at the same venue.

The third and final match will be played in Lahore on Sunday.

Teams

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, usman Khan Shinwari.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Dilshan Munaweera, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ashan Priyanjan, Mahela Udawatte, Sachith Pathirana, Dasun Shanaka, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera (capt), Isuru Udana, Vikum Sanjaya.

Umpires: Ahmed Shahab (PAK) and Shozab Raza (PAK)
Tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)
ICC match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

 

