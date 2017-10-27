Horror sequel film 'Jigsaw' kicks off release in Pakistan

Tobin Bell’s sequel horror film “Jigsaw” has been released in Pakistani cinema houses on October 27.

The eighth sequence to “Saw” (2004) is based on the name of a mysterious madman character that stretches violence. Police on evidence and linked crimes lead finds out the serial killer Jigsaw was claimed dead a decade ago.

The successor film brings back the protagonist villain John Kraver (Jigsaw) starring Tobin Bell along with other actors Laura Vandervoort, Matt Passmore, Mandela Van Peebles and Hannah Anderson.

The mystery film is directed by Michael and Peter Spierig, capturing its story from James Wan.

The movie was globally set on release on October 26, having its screening in Pakistan on Friday.