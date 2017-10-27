Roger Federer tops Forbes List in Athlete Brand Value

New York: Tennis star Roger Federer tops the list Forbes list of the world’s most valuable athletes.

Tennis great tops the list with a brand value of 37.2 million followed by basketball star LeBron James ( 33.4 million) and sprint champion Usain Bolt ( 27 million).

Last month, the 35-year-old Federer was ranked No. 4 with $67.8 million in the The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2016 list compiled by Forbes.

Indian cricket star, Virat Kohli has shot past Barcelona star Lionel Messi in the list of the world s most valuable athletes.

According to Forbes, Kohli is ranked seventh in the list with a brand value of 14.5 million which puts him ahead of Messi who is at ninth ( 13.5 million).

Portugal and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo sits at fourth ( 21.5 million).

The Forbes World’s Most Valuable Sports Brands 2017 list assesses the brand value of athletes by calculating their earnings excluding salary and bonus fees from their sport and all investment income.