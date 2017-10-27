World's most expensive watch sold out for $17.8 million

NEW YORK: In an auction held on Thursday, a bidder agreed to pay $17.8 million for a Rolex watch that previously belonged to actor Paul Newman.

This has set a new world record for a wrist watch to be sold at such an ostentatious price ever, says New York auction house Phillips.

Originally gifted to the actor by his wife Joanne Woodward, it is said that the actor wore the watch every day from 1969 to 1984.

Beating the previous record of a watch fetching $5 million, Rolex Daytona was the most sought-after watch after Paul Newman boasted wearing it in public.