‘Black is Beautiful’ toilet paper slogan creates storm in Brazil

A luxury toilet paper company in Brazil is under hot water over its recent racist slogan. The toiletries company recently started Personal VIP Black. The brand is a black toilet paper with the motto "black is beautiful."

“Black is beautiful” was a movement and a motto that surfaced in the United States in the 1960s to encourage black Americans to take more pride in the distinctive features of their appearances, and is still firmly associated with African Americans.

Black activists and commentators accused the company of appropriating the name of a cultural movement from the 1960s that spread around the world and was also used by South African anti-apartheid campaigner Steve Biko.

Brazilian writer Anderson França voiced his concern over the advertisement on social media and said, “People died so that this expression could be revered until today. People continue dying and this expression is more important and vital than never before.

Humberto Adami, a prolific lawyer in Rio, also told an leading newspaper , “When these adverts suggest this type of subliminal racism they should be removed, because they reinforce the teaching of racism.”