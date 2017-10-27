Fri October 27, 2017
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 27, 2017

First track of Bollywood’s ‘Tumhari Sulu’ released

Sridevi's hit track Hawa Hawaii gets a fresh breath in Vidya Balan starrer ‘Tumhari Sulu’. As it continues to rain remixes in Bollywood this year, we were pleasantly surprised with this fresh twist as unlike many others it actually brings nostalgia.

Featuring Vidya, Neha Dhupia, Hawa Hawai 2.0 is a party number where Vidya is seen enthralling us with her moves and grooves and innocent expressions. 

What really works for the song is that the makers have retained the original vocals of legendary singer Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by T-Series Ellipsis,  Tumhari Sulu is a comedy-drama that will be released on November 17 this year.

