Ex-SECP chairman indicted for tempering with Chaudhry Sugar Mills records

ISLAMABAD: A court on Friday indicted Zafar Hijazi, former Chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for tempering the records of Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Hijazi was presented before the court of Special Judge Irum Niazi where he pleaded not guilty as charges against him were read.

He was accused of pressuring his subordinates for tempering the records of Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

An FIA inquiry team had found Hijazi guilty of tampering the records of companies owned by the Sharif family and recommended registering a First Information Report (FIR) against him.

The team submitted a 28 page inquiry report to the Supreme Court (SC) on July 9 in which it endorsed the stance of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the offshore assets of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in connection with the Panamagate case.

Hijazi s lawyer had argued in court that SECP staffers did not tamper records of Chaudhry Sugar Mills under duress.

The Joint Investigation team (JIT), which was probing the Panama case, had said that Hijazi was involved in tampering with the record of Chaudhry Sugar Mills.