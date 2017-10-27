Fri October 27, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sci-Tech

REUTERS
October 27, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Solar car to recharge its batteries from sun's rays

The Lightyear One will be a solar-powered electric car with a difference. Its Dutch developers say it will be able to charge its own batteries using the sun's rays. And depending on its battery configuration, they say its range could reach 800 km.

The car, designed by the team behind Eindhoven University of Technology's prize-winning Stella solar cars, will comfortably carry four people. It will look a little different to the Stella cars, but its aerodynamic shape and self-charging battery pack means it won't carry extra weight, say Lightyear.

The start-up says the car will be able to run all day as its solar arrays recharge its battery packs. And in sunnier climates it could run for months without being plugged into the grid. Although they are yet to release a prototype, Lightyear hopes to start production by 2019.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Signs of Alzheimer’s disease discovered in dolphins

Signs of Alzheimer’s disease discovered in dolphins
Tokyo concept car fends off dents with external airbags

Tokyo concept car fends off dents with external airbags
Google and Cisco join forces in the cloud

Google and Cisco join forces in the cloud
This robot dog will help you at home

This robot dog will help you at home
Load More load more