Solar car to recharge its batteries from sun's rays

The Lightyear One will be a solar-powered electric car with a difference. Its Dutch developers say it will be able to charge its own batteries using the sun's rays. And depending on its battery configuration, they say its range could reach 800 km.

The car, designed by the team behind Eindhoven University of Technology's prize-winning Stella solar cars, will comfortably carry four people. It will look a little different to the Stella cars, but its aerodynamic shape and self-charging battery pack means it won't carry extra weight, say Lightyear.

The start-up says the car will be able to run all day as its solar arrays recharge its battery packs. And in sunnier climates it could run for months without being plugged into the grid. Although they are yet to release a prototype, Lightyear hopes to start production by 2019.