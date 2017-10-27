ANP leader Abdul Razaq, brother killed in Balochistan blast

QUETTA: A leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) and his brother were killed in blast on Friday in Harnai district of Balochistan, according to Geo News.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Salam Achakzai said explosive were apparently planted in the vehicle of the ANP leader Abdul Razaq and detonated with a remote control when the two brothers left their house in the morning.

He said exact nature of the blast could be ascertained after investigation.

ANP information secretary confirmed that party leader Abdul Razaz has been killed in the blast.

Heavy contingent of police and paramilitary troops rushed to the area and cordoned off the blast site.