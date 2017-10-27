Australia Deputy PM ineligible disqualified over dual citizenship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Australia´s deputy prime minister is ineligible to sit in parliament as he held dual citizenship when elected, the nation´s highest court ruled Friday, in a move that threatens the government´s slim majority.
Barnaby Joyce was among seven politicians embroiled in a crisis after falling afoul of a previously obscure constitutional rule that bars dual citizens from sitting in parliament.
The High Court decision means the government loses its one-seat majority in the lower House of Representatives until after a by-election for Joyce´s seat.
