Fri October 27, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 27, 2017

Second phase of 'Pakistan Motor Rally' concludes in South Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: The chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa on Wednesday witnessed second phase of Pakistan Motor Rally, organised by the Pakistan Army to commemorate 70th year of the country's independence.

Speaking on the occasion, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said organising the car rally in terrorism-affected areas is a clear evidence of their claims for peace.

The rally, which includes more than 300 jeeps, 500 bikers and 150 vintage cars drawn from 23 motor clubs across the country, started on October 21 and will culminate upon reaching Gwadar on October 31.

