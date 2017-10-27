Russia tests-fire 'Satan 2' nuclear missile

KARACHI: Russia successfully made an experience of its Satan 2 nuclear missile on Friday, that can carry 12 nuclear warheads and wipe out Britain or Texas in one devastating strike amid huge military drills, the country's defence ministry said.

It is learned that the rocket, which is known as RS-28 Sarmat, was fired from the Plestek Cosmodrome and travelled nearly 5800km before hitting a target on the Kura test range.

Three submarines capable of carrying nuclear warheads also carried out successful ballistic missile tests, while three bombers hit ground targets with cruise missiles, the Daily Mail reports.

Two of the submarine-launched missiles were fired in the Okhotsk Sea, north of Japan and close to North Korea, the Russian military said.